After a long weekend of music, mud and memories, Leeds Festival revellers have today been returning to reality.

Legions of welly-wearing teenagers hauling bin liners, sleeping bags and soggy tents have been making their way from the event site to the railway station in search of home comforts.

Pic: James Hardisty.

The festival at Bramham Park ended last night after a set by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Following downpours on the final day, a major clean-up operation is now going on.

Pic: James Hardisty.

Pic: James Hardisty.