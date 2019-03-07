Leeds Festival 2019: 70 more acts including Machine Gun Kelly and Dillon Francis added to line-up

Have your say

Leeds Festival 2019 organisers have added 70 more acts to the bill for this summer's event.

The 2019 festival at Bramham Park will be headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Foo Fighters and Twenty One Pilots.

Now the remaining bands on the bill have been confirmed.

Dave, King Princess, Dillon Francis, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch are among those performing - while former N-Dubz star Dappy headlines the BBC 1Xtra stage with a solo set.

Rapper Dave will be headlining the BBC Radio One Stage, while Counterfeit will return to Leeds with a Main Stage slot. Emo band Mayday Parade have also been added to the Main Stage line-up.

Also on the BBC Radio One Stage are Machine Gun Kelly, Sea Girls, The Faim, Clairo, King Princes, Roddy Ricch, DJ Dillon Francis, Dimenson and Jaguar Skills.

American rapper Ghostemane headlines The Pit Stage alongside Of Mice & Men, PUP, Blood Youth, Hot Milk and Fidlar.

Viral internet sensation Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers will headline the Festival Republic Stage, marking his Leeds debut. Basement and Anteros will also play this stage.

Other acts on the bill: Æ MAK, Aitch, Anti Up, Bad Child, Bakar, Belako, Black Honey, Blade Brown, Boston Manor, Brunswick, Cemetery Sun, DaniLeigh, Deno Driz, DJ Target, Dream State, Dreamers, Everyone You Know, Georgia, Higher Power, Himalayas, James Organ, Jeremy Zucker, Just Banco, K-Trap, Kenny Allstar, Maleek Berry, Masicka, Mella Dee, Mini Mansions, Moontower, MTRNICA, Muzzy, Night Riots, Ocean Alley, Paris, Patent Pending, Pip Blom, Press Club, Prospa, Puppy, SAINt JHN, Smokeasac, The Snuts, Sophie and the Giants, Sports Team, Stand Atlantic, SWMRS, Teddy, Tiffany Calver, Tommy Genesis, TrueMendous, VALERAS, White Reaper, and Zuzu.

Leeds Festival 2019 will take place on Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25 2019. Tickets went on sale in November and are still available.

Tickets can be bought from Leeds Festival’s website here.