Leeds Festival 2018: Wet weather forecast as Leeds Fest looks set to get a soaking

English music festivals are synonymous with heavy rain, muddy baths for fields and and waterproof clothing.

What will the weather be like for Leeds Festival 2018?

But will revelers at Leeds Festival this weekend need to pack their umbrellas and Wellington boots?

In short, yes.

Rain is predicted, along with a dip in temperatures, meaning that the weekend is looking like it will be soggy, damp and colder.

Here's your day-by-day weather forecast:

FRIDAY

It doesn't start too badly on Friday, with a cloudy and cool day but no sight of rain clouds int he sky.

Temperatures are expected to reach a modest 16C, but Met Office experts are predicting some sunny spells in the morning for those arriving to pitch up their tenets early doors.

As the day draws on, cloud will cover the festival, throughout the afternoon and into the evening when headliners of Kings of Leon will be performing on the Main stage.

As the evening draws to a close, light showers could come over the festival, but it's Saturday where the main issues arise...

SATURDAY

Brace yourselves music lovers, this once could be a wet one.

Saturday starts off badly and doesn't get much better, weather-wise.

Light rain is predicted throughout the whole of the day and with thousands of people turning out, it's sure to get a bit sludgy underfoot.

The temperature will drop to around 15C as well, meaning a cooler air will accompany the showers.

The evening looks much the same, so make sure you pack the essentials when it comes to keeping dry and warm.

SUNDAY

The final day of music is about as good as it gets when it comes to the weather.

Fans will be looking forward to Kendrick Lamar, Panic! At the Disco and Sum 41 on the Main Stage, and it should stay pretty dry.

Sunny spells are forecast for the early part of the morning before getting slightly cloudier.

But no rain is predicted and highs of 17C should make it a comfortable day for taking in the acts.