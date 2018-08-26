Leeds Festival 2018: Two arrested on suspicion of Class A drug possession on way home from Leeds Fest

Have your say

Police arrested two people on their way home from Leeds Festival on suspicion of Class A drug possession.

The driver, who also had no insurance or driving license, was stopped on the M62 motorway at junction 26 in Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police traffic officer tweeted to say: Assisted colleagues on the #M62 at #J26 Bradford with a vehicle stop.

"2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, on their way home from #LeedsFest.

"Driver had no licence or insurance. Recovery arranged by @WYP_FCH."