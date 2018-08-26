Leeds Festival 2018: 'Record year' for seizure of illegal drugs at Leeds Fest

Have your say

It has been a 'record year' for the seizure of illegal drugs at Leeds Festival according to one top police chief.

Angela Williams, Assistant Chief Constable at West Yorkshire Police, tweeted to say that the force had seized more illegal drugs than ever before.

She said: "With our drugs expert Jamie at Leeds Fest watching various drugs that have been seized, being tested.

"A record year this year for the seizure of illegal drugs-the dogs are working flat out.

"Don’t risk your health or your future please."

The haul of illegal drugs seized at Leeds Festival. PIC: Angela Williams

Two people were arrested on the M62 on their way home from the three day event on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

They were pulled over at junction 26 of the motorway near Bradford on Sunday morning and the driver was found to have no insurance and and no driving license.