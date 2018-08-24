Leeds Festival 2018: Leeds Fest ranked as one of UK's DIRTIEST - with almost HALF of attendees not showering for whole weekend

If you're heading to Leeds Festival this weekend - this might make you want to turn the car around.

Leeds Festival has been ranked as one of the dirtiest festivals in the country

The Bramham Park three-day music event has been ranked as one of the DIRTIEST in the country.

According to research from www.spaseekers.com, almost half (42%) of attendees of Leeds Festival (and its sister festival Reading) don't take a shower for the whole weekend, the highest total in the countries most popular festivals.

Creamfields goers are the worst for not changing their underwear while while one in ten Download Festival attendees admitted to not brushing their teeth fort he duration.

Download was rated as the overall dirtiest festival while Latitude was the cleanest, with Leeds and Reading Festivals ranking as the third dirtiest.

Leeds and Reading scored highly in terms of the amount of sleep campers got - finishing second from top with an average of four hours, beaten by only Download.

