Leeds Festival 2018: How to collect tickets from the box office- and if you can still buy them last-minute

Leeds Festival is shortly upon us and festival-goers are busy packing and preparing for the popular music event.

If you’re still yet to collect your ticket, here’s everything you need to know about box office ticket collection and if you can still buy last-minute tickets.

Box Office ticket collection

If your pre-paid ticket needs to be picked up from the Box Office, this is usually situated close to the Red Gate entrance for those arriving by car and from the Yellow Gate entrance for those arriving by shuttle bus/public transport.

Your ticket provider should provide you where to go to collect your tickets, but there will be arrows and other signage pointing festival-goers in the right direction.

There will be three box offices on site at Bramham Park this year, with different directions depending on the type of ticket you have purchased.

According to the Leeds Festival website if somebody else's name is on your ticket you can still use it, but rules do apply.

If you are collecting your ticket you must bring your ID and written confirmation from the person whose name is on the ticket.

The confirmation letter must include the following information:

-The cardholder’s name

-Billing address

-Cardholder’s phone number

-Last 4 digits of the card number you paid with

-Ticketmaster reference number

-Seating details (where applicable)

-Name & date of the event

-Number of tickets booked

-Name of the person collecting

-Type of ID they’ll provide for themselves

-Cardholder’s signature

Leeds Festival organisers also urge potential festival-goers to be aware if buying from secondary ticket agents.

For more information visit: leedsfestival.com/news/the-leeds-festival-2018-faq

Official ticket vendors include:

-Ticketmaster/Front Gate

-Big Green Coach

-See Tickets

-Gigantic

-Skiddle

-Stargreen

-Ticketline

-UEA

-Ticket Factory

For more information visit: leedsfestival.com/



Can I still buy Leeds Festival tickets?

A selection of Leeds Festival tickets are still available to purchase, so if you’re wanting to buy a last minute ticket this is still currently possible.

You can buy tickets through the official and approved ticket vendors or through the Leeds Festival website itself.

If you buy through the website then the vendor will be Ticketmaster, but please note that there is a ticket limit of 4 tickets per person, per address and per credit card on this event.

It’s advised to buy tickets as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out

For more information visit: leedsfestival.com/information-category/tickets







