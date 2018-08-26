Leeds Festival 2018: Fans soak up atmosphere as rain batters Leeds Fest

Thousands of music lovers braved the heavy rain to enjoy the stellar line-up at Leeds Festival 2018.

Headliners Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar wowed soggy crowds at Bramham Park while hit acts Travis Scott, The Courteeners and Post Malone drew revellers to the Main Stage during the three day event, which opened on Friday.

Leeds Festival 2018. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Sam Burrows, 18, from Lincoln, said: "I came to see Panic! At The Disco and Kings of Leon.

"But I'm more here for the atmosphere this year, the music is all right but I wanted to come back for the feel of the festival and the people.

"My favourite was 2016, I stayed for six hours at the front to see Red Hot Chili Peppers!"



Rich McMaster, 28, from Kippax, Leeds, said: "I've been coming here for 16 years now - I've only missed a couple Since I was 10 years old.

"I like Leeds Festival as there's always a nice variety of bands. I'm a rock fan personally but I'm really excited to see Kendrick Lamar. I've never seen him before.

Leeds Festival 2018. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

"Bring Me The Horizon's secret set on Saturday was really good.

"Milk Teas and Billy Talent were great as well"



Helen Derbyshire, 21, from Bolton added: "I came for Panic! At The Disco and Now Now.

"I've been four times but I only came for Panic today as I wasn't that bothered about the rest of the lineup!"