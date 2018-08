Short, sharp bursts of torrential rain have been blasting the first official day of Leeds Fest.

Revelers who have arrived at Bramham Park early to soak up the atmosphere were left soaking by the downpours on Friday afternoon, with many running for cover, as this footage by YEP reporter Alex Evans shows.

Torrential downpours force people to run for cover at Leeds Fest

If you're still to set off - it might be worth packing a waterproof!

For all the weather forecasts, travel info and hints and tips to help you fully enjoy your time at Leeds Fest - CLICK HERE