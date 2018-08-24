Leeds Festival 2018: "Don't ruin your weekend by bringing drugs," police warn

Have your say

Music lovers travelling to Leeds Festival have been warned by police not to bring drugs and illegal highs.

Thousands of revelers are expected to descend on Bramham Park over the Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy headline slots from Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and Kings Of Leon, along with hundreds of other acts.

Many festival-goers arrived on Thursday to secure their camping places at Leeds.

But West Yorkshire Police have delivered a message to those going to Leeds, reminding people that taking illegal substances into the festival could ruin their weekend.

They tweeted: "West Yorkshire Police will be working closely with #Leedsfest to keep drugs out.

"Don't ruin your weekend by bringing drugs or illegal highs."

