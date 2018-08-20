Leeds Festival 2018: Banned items you can't take into the Leeds Fest campsite and arena

Heading to Leeds Festival 2018 this weekend? Leeds Fest organisers have released this list of what you can and can't bring.
If you're getting your bag ready and packing for a stacked weekend of music, you might want to have a gander at this list before you commit to what you're taking.
Here is a quick list of items that are prohibited at Leeds Festival:
Items banned from Leeds Festival campsite
Aerosols over 250ml
Air horns and megaphones
All gas canisters of any size
Animals (apart from hearing / guide dogs)
Any goods to be used for unauthorised trade
Any items that could be considered as use as a weapon
Paper lanterns
Drones
Fireworks or flares
Glass including glass bottles and glass tumblers
There are also items which you can bring into the campsite but not into the actual venue:
Items banned from the Arena at Leeds Festival
Alcohol for personal consumption (owners must be 18+)
Audio recorders
Bags larger than A4 size or equivalent
Camping equipment
Cans
Chairs
Disposable barbecues and permitted cooking stoves
Firewood
Fitted gas canisters / cylinders in campervans
Flags
Gazebos
