Leeds Festival 2018: Banned items you can't take into the Leeds Fest campsite and arena

Heading to Leeds Festival 2018 this weekend? Leeds Fest organisers have released this list of what you can and can't bring.

If you're getting your bag ready and packing for a stacked weekend of music, you might want to have a gander at this list before you commit to what you're taking.

What items CAN'T you take to Leeds Festival 2018?

Here is a quick list of items that are prohibited at Leeds Festival:

Items banned from Leeds Festival campsite

What can't you take into Leeds Festival campsites?

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns and megaphones

All gas canisters of any size

Animals (apart from hearing / guide dogs)

Any goods to be used for unauthorised trade

Any items that could be considered as use as a weapon

Paper lanterns

Drones

Fireworks or flares

Glass including glass bottles and glass tumblers

There are also items which you can bring into the campsite but not into the actual venue:

Items banned from the Arena at Leeds Festival

Alcohol for personal consumption (owners must be 18+)

Audio recorders

Bags larger than A4 size or equivalent

Camping equipment

Cans

Chairs

Disposable barbecues and permitted cooking stoves

Firewood

Fitted gas canisters / cylinders in campervans

Flags

Gazebos

