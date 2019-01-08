Leeds features on list of most sung about places - alongside New York, London and Paris

A new interactive music map showing the world’s most sung about places features New York, London, Paris - and Leeds.

With a total of 239 songs featuring 79 places, the classic anthem ‘Looking for Linda’ by Hue & Cry pushed Leeds onto the list, with its famous lyric ‘Then she kept running down to Leeds Central.

Global travel company Celebrity Cruises teamed up with data scientists and music experts to create the first-of-its-kind interactive music map, which analysed more than 200,000 songs to discover places around the world mentioned the most in songs since the 1960s.

America takes the top spot with 1,401 songs mentioning 230 places, with New York being the most popular place in the world to sing about with 161 charting singles featuring it in the lyrics, while London is not far behind with the UK’s capital city being mentioned in 101 songs. The top five most referenced places in the UK were Liverpool, Brixton, Dover and Belfast according to the research. Drake, Jay-Z and Elvis mention the places most in their chart-topping hits.

The map can be viewed at www.celebritycruises.co.uk/music-mapped/ and is filterable by genre, decade and artist. It is the largest collection of song and geographic data publicly available providing a look at how references to places around the world in music has changed based on genre and decade.