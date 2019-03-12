Leeds father set to run London Marathon before donating a kidney to his young son

A Leeds father-of-one is taking on this year’s London Marathon - before donating one of his kindeys to his son later this year.

Charles Reynolds-Talbot, 35, from Leeds, is running the landmark event in celebration of son Hamish, who was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2017.

Charles is lucky to be a match and able to donate one of his kidneys to four-year-old Hamish later this year so that he has the best chance and quality of life as he grows through childhood.

Charles said: “I am running the London Marathon before I donate one of my kidneys to Hamish.

“I want to do this to raise awareness as well as support for Kidney Care UK who help hundreds of patients just like Hamish cope with the challenges of facing a life with kidney disease.”

Kidney Care UK provides emotional, practical and financial support for kidney patients across the UK.

The charity helps more than 100 patients every week and invests over £2million every year to support kidney patients and their families.

Robert Hope, Head of Fundraising at Kidney Care UK, said: “As a charity we receive no Government funding, so we rely on the kind generosity of supporters like Charles.

“It’s inspiring to see that Charles is not only willing to run 26.2-miles but also donate one of his kidneys to his son.

“We’ll be there supporting Charles, Hamish and their whole family every single step of the way.”

Charles hopes to raise £4,000 for Kidney Care UK. You can sponsor him at bit.ly/2O0P5Vl.