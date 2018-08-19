Leeds fatal shooting: Christopher Lewis murder detectives seek more witnesses to Chapeltown attack

Police have renewed their appeal for the community’s help as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting of Leeds man Christopher Lewis.

The 24-year-old was shot in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on the evening of August 1 and died the following day.

Read more: Christopher Lewis murder probe continues as 11 suspects investigated over Chapeltown attack

A total of 11 people have been arrested to date in connection with his murder, but nobody has been charged as yet.

With the investigation nearing the end of its third week, detectives have again urged any witnesses to make contact.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to appeal to the community for information about the murder of Christopher Lewis, either from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about those involved.”

The shooting took place at around 7.15pm and the call to police prompted a significant response, with armed officers and the National Police Air Service helicopter drafted in.

Read more: Police name man shot and killed in Chapeltown, Leeds targeted attack

As Mr Lewis fought for life in hospital the next day, the detective leading the investigation said it was believed to have been a targeted attack.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley later said: “We firmly believe there are people who know who is responsible or witnessed the incident as it happened in broad daylight in a busy area.”

Police resources in the area had already been increased in the run-up to Leeds West Indian Carnival and the Black Music Festival, both of which take place next weekend.

But additional patrols were also carried out to give extra reassurance to the community.

Read more: Focus should be on heritage and families celebrating says co-founder Arthur France

Superintendent Jo Morgan, who heads Neighbourhood Policing in Leeds, today said: “We recognise that recent incidents like the murder of Christopher Lewis will cause understandable shock and concern in the community.

“Local officers are continuing to provide a visible presence in the area to reassure people and keep them informed.”