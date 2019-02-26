Leeds family searching for ‘sick’ van driver who killed beloved dog in Bramley hit and run

A mum of two from Bramley has branded the van driver who hit and killed her dog but did not stop as “sick”.

Katie Bradley’s beloved staffy Tommy was struck by a white van close to her home on Pudsey Road on Thursday evening.

The two-year-old dog later had to be put to sleep as his internal injuries were too great.

Katie, 35, is appealing for anyone who might have information to come forward.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated. Tommy was like a family member. It’s disgusting that the person drove off.”

Katie adopted Tommy at eight months’ old from a friend and said he was like a brother to her children, aged nine and 12.

Tommy ran out of the door and through a fence at the back of the family garden. Katie said it happened ‘in a matter of seconds’.

She ran out to try to see what had happened but the white van drove off.

“They have got to have known. He was a big staffy. The van will have had some damage on it. If the driver was innocent they wouldn’t just drive off.

“He was such a loving dog,” Katie added. “I’m grieving.”

Tommy was struck at around 7.30pm close to the Main Line club.

Katie said she has been told by the police that she will need more information about the van before they can look into the matter further.