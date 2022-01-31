Leeds family 'gutted' after fire in Kippax gardens burns down disabled child's summer house
A family from Leeds are devastated after a fire burnt down their summer house, designed specifically for their disabled child.
The fire, which police believe was started deliberately, ripped through gardens in Sandgate Terrace, Kippax, on Sunday evening.
It caused significant damage to a number of back gardens, including a garden which had been made flat for a child who uses a wheelchair.
The family and the police are appealing for anyone with information on who started the fire to come forward.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Yesterday teatime someone has set a fire on Sandgate Terrace in Kippax, it has caused a lot of damage to a few peoples back gardens.
"One of the properties has a disabled child in a wheelchair and goes in the back garden where it has been made flat.
"There was a summer house in the garden which the child used which has now totally burned down. Now the child has no outdoor usable space. The family are gutted.
"The actions of whoever has done this is OUT OF ORDER.
"If you have any CCTV and live in the area, can you please check it around teatime.
"If anyone has any information on this then please ring 101 and quote crime ref 13220054202.
"All calls are confidential."
