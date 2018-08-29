Leeds families urged to check they are vaccinated against measles

People are being urged to make sure they are vaccinated against measles after a continuing outbreak of the highly-infectious disease.

Health experts are urging families to check children have had the two required measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jabs.

They have warned that those who have not had both vaccinations are not fully protected against measles.

Latest figures for 2016-17 show that in Leeds, 88 per cent of five-year-olds have had both jabs. There have been 91 cases of measles in Yorkshire and Humber this year, compared to 45 for the whole of last year. Dr Leena Inamdar, Consultant in Health Protection with Public Health England, said: “If you or your child is offered the vaccine by your GP, please don’t delay in taking it up.”

Students are also been urged to check they are vaccinated because colleges and universities are measles hotspots. Around Europe there have been 41,000 measles cases and 37 deaths in the first six months of 2018.

Dr Inamdar said: “Even if you’re not planning to travel, anyone who hasn’t had two MMR vaccines in the past is at risk of getting measles.

“We also know that right now, many families are still yet to travel to or from parts of Europe where there are ongoing measles outbreaks, and to other countries where measles vaccination coverage is low and measles is common.”