Leeds families enjoy Harehills Festival

Leeds families battled the elements to enjoy “a day of diversity in the park”.

Music, fun activities for children, and community groups working together took place at Harehills Festival in Banstead Park today.

Jasmin Dunn, four,, Colleen Picking and Nylah Casey-Simpson, three, on a giant deck chair.

The event was organised by Leeds City Council and the LS14 Trust so that people in the area could enjoy activities free-of-charge.

Co-organiser Laura Eagle McIlroy, who works for the council’s Communities Team, said: “It pretty much is to create a day of diversity in the park that doesn’t have a financial burden in the local community.”

A climbing wall, go-karting, and a set from Fever FM’s DJ Saiqa were featured during the annual event, which is now in its fifth year. And local voluntary and charity organisations and groups, including members of St Aidan’s Church, turned out to set up stalls.

“It’s just a family-friendly day for the local community in Harehills, just to have something positive going on,” said Mrs Eagle McIlroy.

“It’s been a really good day – we even managed to survive the weather.”

She said that councillors from the Harehills and Gipton ward had set aside funds for the event.