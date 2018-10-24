Leeds falls in the list of best places to live and work in the UK

Leeds has dropped eleven places in a poll of the best places to live and work in the UK.

The city is now at number 18 in Glassdoor's 25 Best UK Towns & Cities To Work In 2018 report - a poll by one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

Now in its third year, the list is compiled by ranking UK towns and cities determined by three factors: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living), and how satisfied employees are working there (overall job satisfaction).

As part of this report, Glassdoor includes a comprehensive breakdown of each town and city’s median pay for employees, current average home value, overall job satisfaction rating, population and number of current job openings.

For Leeds it shows an average salary of £22,434 and a house price of £214,588. The most popular job is Financial Analyst, Web Developer or Delivery Driver.

The full list is:

1. Slough

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.3

Job Openings: 22,131

Median Base Salary: £29,500

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £391,218

Hot Jobs: Project Manager, Customer Service Advisor, Recruitment Consultant

2. Gloucester

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.2

Job Openings: 14,626

Median Base Salary: £24,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £239,054

Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Account Manager, Quantity Surveyor

3. Cambridge

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.1

Job Openings: 17,145

Median Base Salary: £30,464

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Home Value: £464,852

Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Maintenance Engineer

4. Reading

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0

Job Openings: 20,601

Median Base Salary: £30,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £432,241

Hot Jobs: Recruitment Consultant, Delivery Driver, Site Manager

5. Guildford

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0

Job Openings: 21,561

Median Base Salary: £27,500

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £593,761

Hot Jobs: Sales Executive, Administrator, Chef

6. Stoke-on-Trent

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0

Job Openings: 12,297

Median Base Salary: £22,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3

Median Home Value: £148,844

Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Registered Nurse, Project Manager

7. Manchester

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0

Job Openings: 35,369

Median Base Salary: £23,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £187,983

Hot Jobs: Business Development Manager, Software Developer, Social Worker

8. Derby

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.8

Job Openings: 10,784

Median Base Salary: £25,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £203,389

Hot Jobs: Management Accountant, Account Manager, Security Officer

9. Bolton

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7

Job Openings: 9,131

Median Base Salary: £20,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Home Value: £162,694

Hot Jobs: Customer Service Advisor, Sales Manager, Web Developer

10. Chelmsford

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7

Job Openings: 20,803

Median Base Salary: £20,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2

Median Home Value: £389,412

Hot Jobs: Business Analyst, Sales Assistant, Chef

11. Oxford

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7

Job Openings: 15,515

Median Base Salary: £28,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £493,058

Hot Jobs: Architect, Software Engineer, Site Manager

12. Blackburn

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 3,685

Median Base Salary: £18,500

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £144,555

Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Operations Manager, Welder

13. Swindon

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 9,798

Median Base Salary: £30,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2

Median Home Value: £257,804

Hot Jobs: Business Analyst, Sales Executive, Registered Nurse

14. Nottingham

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 11,910

Median Base Salary: £23,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £199,162

Hot Jobs: Site Manager, Recruitment Consultant, Marketing Manager

15. Birmingham

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 40,019

Median Base Salary: £24,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3

Median Home Value: £199,365

Hot Jobs: Design Engineer, Sales Manager, HR Advisor

16. Coventry

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 11,632

Median Base Salary: £24,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £210,177

Hot Jobs: Service Engineer, Teacher, Recruiter

17. Belfast

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 8,308

Median Base Salary: £20,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2

Median Home Value: £155,788

Hot Jobs: Java Developer, Tutor, Support Analyst

18. Leeds

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6

Job Openings: 32,646

Median Base Salary: £22,434

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £214,588

Hot Jobs: Financial Analyst, Web Developer, Delivery Driver

19. Liverpool

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 16,292

Median Base Salary: £19,200

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3

Median Home Value: £173,967

Hot Jobs: Project Manager, Customer Service Advisor, Social Worker

20. Norwich

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 8,891

Median Base Salary: £21,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £274,999

Hot Jobs: Sales Executive, Delivery Driver, Software Engineer

21. Southampton

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 14,435

Median Base Salary: £24,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Home Value: £291,742

Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Sales Assistant, Sous Chef

22. Bristol

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 27,301

Median Base Salary: £24,500

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £325,790

Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Graphic Designer, Accountant

23. Aberdeen

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 4,439

Median Base Salary: £27,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2

Median Home Value: £211,356

Hot Jobs: Field Engineer, Business Development Manager, Tutor

24. Preston

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 4,569

Median Base Salary: £19,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Home Value: £187,557

Hot Jobs: Net Developer, Nurse, Sales Executive

25. Falkirk

Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5

Job Openings: 3,140

Median Base Salary: £18,000

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3

Median Home Value: £149,111

Hot Jobs: Production Operator, Bus Driver, Catering Assistant