Leeds falls in the list of best places to live and work in the UK

Leeds has dropped eleven places in a poll of the best places to live and work in the UK.
The city is now at number 18 in Glassdoor's 25 Best UK Towns & Cities To Work In 2018 report - a poll by one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.
Now in its third year, the list is compiled by ranking UK towns and cities determined by three factors: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living), and how satisfied employees are working there (overall job satisfaction).
As part of this report, Glassdoor includes a comprehensive breakdown of each town and city’s median pay for employees, current average home value, overall job satisfaction rating, population and number of current job openings.
For Leeds it shows an average salary of £22,434 and a house price of £214,588. The most popular job is Financial Analyst, Web Developer or Delivery Driver.
The full list is:
1. Slough
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.3
Job Openings: 22,131
Median Base Salary: £29,500
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £391,218
Hot Jobs: Project Manager, Customer Service Advisor, Recruitment Consultant
2. Gloucester
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.2
Job Openings: 14,626
Median Base Salary: £24,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £239,054
Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Account Manager, Quantity Surveyor
3. Cambridge
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.1
Job Openings: 17,145
Median Base Salary: £30,464
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Median Home Value: £464,852
Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Maintenance Engineer
4. Reading
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0
Job Openings: 20,601
Median Base Salary: £30,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £432,241
Hot Jobs: Recruitment Consultant, Delivery Driver, Site Manager
5. Guildford
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0
Job Openings: 21,561
Median Base Salary: £27,500
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £593,761
Hot Jobs: Sales Executive, Administrator, Chef
6. Stoke-on-Trent
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0
Job Openings: 12,297
Median Base Salary: £22,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3
Median Home Value: £148,844
Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Registered Nurse, Project Manager
7. Manchester
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 4.0
Job Openings: 35,369
Median Base Salary: £23,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £187,983
Hot Jobs: Business Development Manager, Software Developer, Social Worker
8. Derby
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.8
Job Openings: 10,784
Median Base Salary: £25,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £203,389
Hot Jobs: Management Accountant, Account Manager, Security Officer
9. Bolton
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7
Job Openings: 9,131
Median Base Salary: £20,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Median Home Value: £162,694
Hot Jobs: Customer Service Advisor, Sales Manager, Web Developer
10. Chelmsford
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7
Job Openings: 20,803
Median Base Salary: £20,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2
Median Home Value: £389,412
Hot Jobs: Business Analyst, Sales Assistant, Chef
11. Oxford
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.7
Job Openings: 15,515
Median Base Salary: £28,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £493,058
Hot Jobs: Architect, Software Engineer, Site Manager
12. Blackburn
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 3,685
Median Base Salary: £18,500
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £144,555
Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Operations Manager, Welder
13. Swindon
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 9,798
Median Base Salary: £30,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2
Median Home Value: £257,804
Hot Jobs: Business Analyst, Sales Executive, Registered Nurse
14. Nottingham
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 11,910
Median Base Salary: £23,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £199,162
Hot Jobs: Site Manager, Recruitment Consultant, Marketing Manager
15. Birmingham
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 40,019
Median Base Salary: £24,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3
Median Home Value: £199,365
Hot Jobs: Design Engineer, Sales Manager, HR Advisor
16. Coventry
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 11,632
Median Base Salary: £24,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £210,177
Hot Jobs: Service Engineer, Teacher, Recruiter
17. Belfast
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 8,308
Median Base Salary: £20,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2
Median Home Value: £155,788
Hot Jobs: Java Developer, Tutor, Support Analyst
18. Leeds
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.6
Job Openings: 32,646
Median Base Salary: £22,434
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £214,588
Hot Jobs: Financial Analyst, Web Developer, Delivery Driver
19. Liverpool
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 16,292
Median Base Salary: £19,200
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3
Median Home Value: £173,967
Hot Jobs: Project Manager, Customer Service Advisor, Social Worker
20. Norwich
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 8,891
Median Base Salary: £21,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £274,999
Hot Jobs: Sales Executive, Delivery Driver, Software Engineer
21. Southampton
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 14,435
Median Base Salary: £24,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Median Home Value: £291,742
Hot Jobs: Maintenance Engineer, Sales Assistant, Sous Chef
22. Bristol
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 27,301
Median Base Salary: £24,500
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £325,790
Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Graphic Designer, Accountant
23. Aberdeen
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 4,439
Median Base Salary: £27,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.2
Median Home Value: £211,356
Hot Jobs: Field Engineer, Business Development Manager, Tutor
24. Preston
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 4,569
Median Base Salary: £19,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Median Home Value: £187,557
Hot Jobs: Net Developer, Nurse, Sales Executive
25. Falkirk
Glassdoor Town & City Score (out of 5): 3.5
Job Openings: 3,140
Median Base Salary: £18,000
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3
Median Home Value: £149,111
Hot Jobs: Production Operator, Bus Driver, Catering Assistant