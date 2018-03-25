Leeds ex-soldier Danny has completed 40 fitness fundraisers...but he’s not done yet

Ex soldier Danny Walker more than lives up to his surname.

The 30-year old from Beeston, Leeds, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan during his five and a half years in the army, has completed dozens of physical challenges for charity over the last seven years.

Ex soldier Danny Walker who has run almost 100 marathons and half marathons, and various 'iron man' type challenges, over the last 10 years and raised thousands of pounds for various charities including Help for heroes. Next month he will do the Manchester marathon in aid of Macmillan cancer support. He will be running in army combats and a 44kg weight on his back. 25th March 2018.

His feats include seven full marathons, 15 half marathons, 15 ten-kilometre runs, one walking marathon along the Leeds/Liverpool canal, a Yorkshire Three-Peaks climbing challenge and a 48-hour gym challenge which raised £2,000 for Help for Heroes.

The dad of three has raised around £10,000 over the years for various other good causes, including the British Heart Foundation and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield, which supported his cousin’s daughter, who was born with leaukaemia.

Now, Danny is getting ready for possibly his toughest challenge yet.

Next month, he will take on the Manchester marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

He will be running in army uniform and almost two stones of weight on his back.

And he is pledging to add more weight for every £50 he manages to raise, up to 44kg.

Danny, who works as a delivery driver, served in the Yorkshire Regiment and trained at Catterick Garrison.

He was based in Germany for four years, and completed a full six-month tour in Baghdad, as well as some time in Afghanistan.

“I have always been very active in various different sports, and have been running since I was 10,” he explained.

“But it really started when I was based in Germany with the army.

“I did the marathon in Muenster. I didn’t know what to expect. I just used my army training, and didnt train for marathon itself!”

Despite the sore feet, the bug had truly bitten him.

He went on to do the Berlin marathon and, when he left the army at the end of 2011, carried on his efforts at home.

Danny often runs in his army combats and boots, carrying the extra weight to test himself further - and to pay tribute to the strength and resilience of many of the people he is fundraising to help.

Visit Just Giving.com/fundraising/danny-walker21 to sponsor Danny’s Manchester marathon effort on April 8.