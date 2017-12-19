Leeds estate agents reveal nearly all on calendar

A group of Leeds estate agents has made a risque calendar to raise awareness and money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Male colleagues from Hardisty and Co’s branches in Guiseley, Horsforth and Otley have turned to toilet humour to get a very serious message across.

Some of the staff at Hardisty estate agents who posed for the calendar.

Brothers and directors Ian and Andrew Hardisty were among the 13 volunteers for the photo shoot.

The charity was chosen as Ian and Andrew’s grandfather suffered from prostate cancer. Ian’s father-in-law has also been affected by the condition.

Andrew Hardisty said: “The toilet is the main prop because it relates to the cause and the symptoms of the cancer.”

Andrew, aka ‘Mr November’ and is pictured on the throne wearing a bowler hat and holding a weekly newspaper to protect his modesty. He added: “We had a lot fun doing it. We shot it when Ian and I had grown moustaches for Movember.

“I must admit my tash makes me look like a dodgy porn star but the picture has made people smile.”

The idea for the 2018 calendar came after an office discussion about gender inequality when it came to fundraising.

Tracey Hardisty, the firm’s business development manager, said: “We pointed out that when it came to raising money for charity it was usually the girls in the office that organised the events and we thought it was the boys turn to do something.

“They happily agreed.”

Award-winning photographer David Charles shot the pictures and gave his services for free.

The group photo on the calendar’s cover was taken in David’s garden in Tadcaster one very cold morning. Tracey, who was in charge of ordering the props, added: “I did feel for them as it was freezing and took an hour to get right.”

The calendar costs £7.50 from branches of Hardisty and Co in Guiseley, Horsforth and Otley and online at hardistyandco.com.