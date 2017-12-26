Leeds estate agency wins award for charity work

A LEEDS-based estate agency has won a national honour for its charity work.

Linley & Simpson was crowned winner of the best corporate social responsibility campaign in the Fundraising Champions awards

CAUSE: Linley & Simpson raised �26,000 for Martin House hospice.

Judges were impressed by the way its 150 staff rallied to support good causes.

Director Will Linley said: “This accolade is a real credit to the whole team and the way they embraced our programme of initiatives.

“Linley & Simpson does not just have a passion for letting and selling homes – we are a home-grown Yorkshire agency that also shares a passion for serving our community. It’s embedded into the core of our culture, and epitomises how we do business.”

The agency has 11 branches across North and West Yorkshire, including four in Leeds.

Staff have reached out into inner cities, as well as the most remote parts of the Yorkshire countryside, to help charities.

One of the hallmarks of the company’s approach is awarding all staff one day of paid work time away from the office each year – the cost-equivalent of more than £15,000 - to volunteer in the community.

A key focus for its support has been Martin House Children’s Hospice at Boston Spa, near Wetherby, which was the staff’s chosen charity of the year. They raised £26,000 to help the care it provides children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, and also created a wildlife garden and haven of peace there.

Another highlight of the year was the non-stop challenge of hiking 20 miles across 20 Lake District peaks in aid of Martin House to mark Linley & Simpson’s 20th anniversary. The judges said: “Linley & Simpson stood out as a company who live and breathe corporate social responsibility. They’ve even appointed a dedicated member of staff to transform their policy into action, very deserving winners.”