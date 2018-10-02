Leeds Emmaus leads recycling drive

Homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds has been doing great work in recycling.

This Recycle Week, the social enterprise is celebrating after reducing reduced the amount of waste it sends to landfill by 36 per cent in the last six months. The reduction is down to more items being reused and sold in its charity shops, with a drive to increase recycling rates.

The success is down to the hard work of companions – formerly homeless people who live, work and are supported by Emmaus Leeds. All profits made from sale of the items go back into funding the work of the homelessness community in Leeds, helping to get more people off the streets.

Phil Boyd, a companion at Emmaus Leeds, said: “Not only are we saving items from landfill, but we are providing low cost, good quality items to people who often cannot afford new.

“It’s great when you see how overjoyed people are when they get a bargain. It makes all our hard work worthwhile.”

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity has its main base and shop at St Mary’s Street and a stall at Kirkgate Market where they sell donated furniture, clothes, books, bikes, household goods and upcycled products.

Now in its 15th year, Recycle Week aims to encourage the public to recycle more, by demonstrating the benefits of recycling items from all around the home.

To find out more and to support the work of Emmaus Leeds visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds.

If you would like to get involved, or to donate an item, call 0113 248 4288 or visit Emmaus Leeds at St Mary’s Street, Leeds, LS9 7DP.