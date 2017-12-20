Leeds ecommerce agency is perfect fit for fashion queen Alexa

Leeds agency Onstate has shown it has designs on continuing success by launching an e-commerce website for fashion expert, entrepreneur and model Alexa Chung.

The multi-currency site, which offers worldwide shipping, went live as the designer unveiled her debut collection at a show in London.

Onstate creative director Richard Day said: “This was an intensive and challenging project which required a very personal yet solid solution.

“In meeting the brief, we were asked to reflect the personality of Alexa Chung on the site, which we achieved programmatically in support of the striking site aesthetics.”

The www.alexachung.com website is fully integrated with ICT partner Becosoft, which handles the catalogue and links to a product distribution centre in the Netherlands.

A key requirement for the site was the ability to maintain optimal performance during high traffic periods.

Onstate chose Amazon Web Services to provide “highly scalable, durable and cost-effective” hosting.

The site’s launch added to an already impressive online presence for Alexa, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.55 million on Twitter.

