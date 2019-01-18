Leeds East Academy quash Facebook rumours of teacher's 'arrest'

Have your say

A Leeds secondary school has denied that a member of its teaching staff has been arrested after rumours spread on social media.

Parents of children at Leeds East Academy in Seacroft took to Facebook to claim that a male teacher had been arrested at the school on Thursday.

But the school denied that an arrest had taken place and West Yorkshire Police also said they had not been called to the academy or arrested any staff members.

A Leeds East Academy spokeswoman said:-

"I can clearly confirm that no members of staff from Leeds East Academy were arrested yesterday."

Leeds East Academy is part of the White Rose Academies Trust.