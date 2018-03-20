Leeds drug dealer had deadly firearms hidden in carrier bag behind wardrobe

A drug dealer was caught with two guns, ammunition, cash and drugs worth nearly £35,000 when specialist detectives raided his home in Leeds.

Officers targeted the home of Nuruj Jagirdar in Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, in October, last year as part of a landmark crackdown on the organised supply of heroin and cocaine across the city.

The arrest followed months of painstaking work to gather detailed evidence on those involved in a number of ‘ring and bring’ drug dealing phone lines.

When officers searched the 26-year-old’s home they found ten packages containing 267g of heroin worth £13,350 along with other amounts of crack cocaine, heroin, and MDMA, bringing the total value of drugs seized to £19,262.

Cutting agents and electronic scales contaminated with crack cocaine and cannabis were also recovered.

They discovered shoeboxes under his bed containing more than £13,000 in cash.

A total of £14,165 was recovered from his room.

Two carrier bags were discovered behind the wardrobe.

One contained a 9mm Baikal semi-automatic pistol with a silencer.

The gun was fully loaded and a further six bullets were with it.

The other bag contained a Brocock self-contained gas cartridge revolver, which had the barrel bored out to convert it to a working firearm.

Both weapons were later test fired and found to be working.

Leeds Crown Court heard Jagirdar’s DNA was was found on the handle of the Baikal.

Jagidar pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, crack and MDMA, all with intent to supply, along with two counts of possession of a Section 5 firearm.

He also admitted money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He received a total prison sentence of eight years and six months.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “The evidence we recovered clearly showed that Jagirdar was someone heavily involved in the organised supply of drugs on the streets of Leeds.

“As is so often the case for those in this criminal trade, he also had immediate access to illegal firearms which can only have one deadly purpose.

“He is just one of a number of people who have been brought to justice and sent to prison as a result of this major crackdown on the supply of Class A drugs in the city, and there are several more that will follow him as a result of this operation.

“We hope the significant prison sentence that he and others have received will serve to reassure the community and send a very clear message to those who think they can get away with profiting from a trade that causes such a great deal of damage to individuals and to communities.”