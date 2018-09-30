Leeds drivers ignore dashboard warnings

More than half of drivers are unable to identify some of the most common car warning lights.

A new study also found an estimated 77,760 drivers would neglect a warning altogether, with the worst offenders being drivers in Leeds.

The research, which was conducted by vehicle data experts HPI, found that British drivers are lacking in both knowledge and urgency when it comes to both recognising and reacting to dashboard warning lights.

It fears UK drivers are risking breakdowns and accidents.

Fernando Garcia, consumer marketing director at Hpi Check, said: “With so many drivers on the road in 2018, it’s hard to believe the lack of knowledge amongst UK motorists. Warning lights should always be treated as a matter of urgency, and leaving it to sort out a week later could risk safety on the roads.”

The study found that 59 per cent of drivers struggled to identify what common warning lights actually mean. And 96 per cent of drivers couldn’t recognise a common braking system issue light.

The research also revealed that there is no immediate urgency amongst drivers when it comes to fixing car issues, with drivers taking an average of eight days and three hours to resolve an issue with a warning light.

Men were faster to react to dashboard warning lights than women. While the over 55s were the fastest age group to react and the 18 to 24-year-olds were the slowest.

Mr Garcia added: “What stood out to us the most, was the shocking 96 per cent who were unable to recognise an issue with the brake system from the common warning light symbol. It was also interesting to see the generational split amongst drivers, with millennials leaving issues until the last minute.

“Safety is paramount on the roads, and we would recommend that all drivers brush up on their dashboard knowledge where needed.”

See www.hpi.co.uk/content/campaigns/how-long-do-you-leave-your-dashboard-lights-on/ to see the full findings.

