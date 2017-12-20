Leeds: ‘Don’t forget prescriptions’

Have your say

As winter sets in patients in Leeds are being reminded that they can help themselves and the NHS by being more organised over the festive period.

The reminder comes from NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) Partnership.

They are advising patients to add ordering and collecting repeat prescriptions to their Christmas to-do list.

GP practices in Leeds offer extended opening hours including some providing late evening or weekend appointments.

However patients are being advised to help the NHS by being organised and planning ahead for the forthcoming Christmas break.

Many GP practices across the city now offer online services including ordering of repeat prescriptions, saving patients a visit to their local GP practice. Patients of all practices can also book and cancel appointments online.

Dr Simon Stockill, GP and Medical Director at the CCG, said: “Running out of medication is never a good thing.

“But running out over the festive period could have serious consequences for some patients as well as having a knock-on effect on other health services.

“It’s important for people to ensure they order and pick up repeat prescriptions so that they can enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.

“Patients who have any urgent medicines queries when their GP is closed can contact their usual pharmacy, or if they are closed they can ring NHS 111.”

For further advice on keeping healthy and safe this winter visit www.nhs.uk/staywell.