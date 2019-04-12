Leeds dog charity hopes Game of Thrones finishing will mean fewer wolf look-a-likes need rehoming

The Dogs Trust say popular TV show Game of Thrones is behind a huge increase in ‘wolf look-a-like’ breeds needing new homes.

The charity has seen a huge increase in the number of Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies and Akitas in their care since the TV series first aired.

Harley getting ready for a walk with team member Kat Wimbles (Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds).

In the series, the children of the Stark clan rear direwolves, an unusually large and intelligent species of wolf that are extinct in real life.

Dogs Trust Leeds is currently looking for a home for 18-month-old Siberian Husky, Harley.

The organisation hopes that the passing of the final season of the fantasy drama will mean fewer dog owners giving them up for rehoming.

Harley would love to be the only dog in his new home so he can lap up all the love (Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds).

In 2010, a year before the first series aired, just 79 Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies and Akitas were cared for by Dogs Trust, compared to 411 last year – a 420 per cent increase.

In comparison, the number of other large breeds finding themselves without a forever home such as Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Weimaraners has fallen by 22 per cent.

Amanda Sands, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Since the start of Game of Thrones we have seen a huge increase in the popularity of wolf look-a-like dogs.

“They are beautiful, large, powerful dogs and they make loyal companions but as they were originally bred for more physical past-times, such as pulling sledges in cold climates and hunting, they need a lot of physical and mental stimulation every day and not all owners are able to provide that.

“Owners, like Harley’s, have done the right thing bringing them to us and we love looking after Harley but of course what we really want is for him to find his forever home.”

Harley is looking for an adult only home with patient owners who are around most of the time as he doesn’t like to be left home alone, and he would prefer to be walked in quieter areas.

He is a lively, clever boy who likes to keep busy both physically and mentally so his owners need to be happy to continue his training and make sure he has an active lifestyle with them.

Amanda added: “Dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages can bring so much joy to our lives but we would urge anyone to do their research before getting a dog so they don’t risk finding themselves in the heart-breaking position of having to give them up.

“We have been looking after Harley for over a year now and our staff have a great bond with him but we would love him to find his ideal home soon.”

Harley is looking for a home where he is the only dog.

If you think you could provide Harley with his forever home, please call Dogs Trust Leeds on 0113 5324335 or visit the rehoming centre at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL.

To find out more about all the dogs waiting for their forever home at Dogs Trust Leeds, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk