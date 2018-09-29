Leeds digital marketing agency is celebrating a perfect birthday

A Leeds digital marketing agency with a difference has celebrated its second birthday with a move to a new city centre home.

Perfect Storm is now operating from a refurbished 1,000 sq ft office at Calls Landing that is triple the size of its previous premises.

Established in 2016, the agency has also appointed “rising star” Mairi McLaren to the role of digital producer.

Perfect Storm steers clear of its industry’s standard approach of employing a team of in-house designers, developers and copywriters and instead maintains a network of external experts who are cherry picked for jobs that best suit their specific talents.

Co-founder Adam Errington said: “The first two years have passed in a flash, but it’s great to see how much we’ve achieved.

“Clients are seeing the benefit of the agency model we’re using and that has driven us to grow the team and make the move into larger premises.

“When we met Mairi it was very apparent that she was switched on, intelligent and had a real spark – a rising star.”

The agency’s recent client wins include London’s Connaught Hotel.

