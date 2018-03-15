Leeds Digital Job Fair hailed as hot stuff by city’s tech community

Work is already under way on planning for 2019’s Leeds Digital Job Fair following the success of this year’s event.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the job fair at the city’s First Direct Arena, shrugging off the day’s snowy conditions.

Held for the fourth time, the event was organised by Amy De-Balsi, owner of online jobs board Herd.

Debut exhibitors included the Royal Air Force, the Department for Work and Pensions and Leeds-based automotive data specialist cap hpi.

Amy said: “There was a wonderfully warm atmosphere inside the First Direct Arena, which was something of a contrast to the snowy scene outside.

“The huge turnout represented an excellent illustration of the resolve, determination and good humour that the Leeds digital sector is renowned for, and I commend everyone who made the effort to come along.

“Most importantly, our best-ever line-up of employers had many positive engagements with attendees and lots of tech vacancies will be filled as a result.

“That is why I established the event in 2016 and we are already making plans for Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0 next year.”

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.