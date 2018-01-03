Leeds dealer sold Class A drugs from his car in Bradford

A Leeds man has been jailed for three years after he was caught dealing heroin and crack cocaine from his car in Bradford.

Police officers moved in after they saw a man leaning into Rizwan Basharat’s Volkswagen Golf when it was parked up in the Valley Road area.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Bradford Crown Court that Basharat had two drug wraps on him, but when he was later searched at the city’s Trafalgar House police station officers found a total of over 40 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his sock.

The drugs were worth about £620 and Basharat also had £200 in cash.

Basharat, of Netherfield Close, Yeadon, pleaded guilty to possesssing the Class A drugs on December 2 with intent to supply them.

In 2013 Basharat, the youngest of eight children, was given a suspended prison sentence for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Barrister Lorraine Harris, for Basharat, said her client had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

She said: “He knows that this is going to mean a very long period in custody.”

Miss Harris said Basharat was a cannabis user, but he got into debt over the hire of a car and felt unable to cope.

“It is submitted that he is a young man who has been incredibly foolish,” she added.

Judge David Hatton QC said he would give Basharat credit for his early guilty plea but added that the offending had to be met with an immediate prison sentence. He said: “It’s not the first time you have been involved in the supply of drugs”

Basharat was sentenced to three years in jail for the Class A drug offences with a concurrent term of one month for possession of cannabis.