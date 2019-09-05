Leeds cyclists raise hundreds for Leeds Cares and bring UCI flag to Yorkshire

Six Yorkshiremen, including two from Leeds, have shown true grit during a 700-plus miles cycle in seven days, for a cause they all care deeply about.

James Goodyear and Dylan Hall from Leeds, Simon Woodward from York, Geoffrey Lee from Wetherby, Martin Stoney from Ilkley, Scott Cranmer from Wakefield and David Sanderson from Colchester all took part.

They cycled from Innsbruck to Harrogate as part of the first charity UCI Road World Championships Flag Relay event, and carried the world-famous UCI flag into the county.

The riders set off from Innsbruck just over a week ago and rode through Austria, Germany, Holland and Belgium before bringing the flag back to the UK.

They completed the gruelling ride with a leg from Hull to Harrogate, stopping for a reception in Leeds Civic Hall.

Dylan Hall and Martin Stoney rode in memory of Dylan’s daughter, Ruby, who died in 2016 after being treated on the neonatal ward in Leeds. Geoffrey Lee, aged 72, was the oldest team member.

The flag relay supports the charity Leeds Cares, the official fundraising partner of the UCI Road World Championships, to help finance major new projects at Leeds Teaching Hospitals to benefit Yorkshire people across the region.

These include a programme for families of neonatal babies, an exercise and rehab programme for major trauma patients, and a world-class rehabilitation machine, the BTE primus, for patients with complex limb disorders.

Dylan Hall said: “Fundraising for Leeds Cares is hugely important to us all, but to be part of something historic like this with the UCI and Leeds Cares involved is amazing.”

People can donate to the group’s effort via the official event fundraising website at www.justgiving.com/campaign/innsbruckflagrelay