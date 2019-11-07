Leeds curry house Aagrah named in Time Out's best UK restaurants list

Mohammed Aslam, founder of the Aagrah Restuarants Group, which has been serving traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes for over 40 years

The magazine's EAT list ranks the top restaurants in 50 cities worldwide, celebrating the best places to eat in the UK.

Aagrah was named the best place to eat in Leeds, making the shortlist of the country's best restaurants.

The restaurant on St Peter's Square, Quarry Hill, is a firm favourite in Leeds and has served traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes for over 40 years.

The Aagrah restaurant on St Peter's Square has been ranked as the best restaurant in Leeds

Time Out reviewers said: "Part of a Yorkshire chain, this legendary curry house has been family-run since the late ’70s and has become a staple of the Northern dining scene.

"It is known for its best-in-class Kashmiri dishes, including the exceptional Hyderabadi chicken."

Aagrah was one of three Yorkshire restaurants to make the acclaimed list.

-> The 10 most 'Instagrammable' bars and restaurants in Leeds revealedSkosh in York was praised for its small plates from around the world, while 'humble bakery' Forge Bakehouse in Sheffield also made the list.

James Manning, global projects editor at Time Out, says: “The Time Out EAT List reflects the way people across the UK (and the world) love to eat right now, from classic curry houses to hip vegan joints.

"We prize the places that combine great cooking with atmosphere and service, with an unashamed bias towards great-value restaurants you’ll want to visit again and again. There has never been a better time to dine out in the UK, and this is your essential guide to the best spots for every occasion.

“At Time Out, we’ve eaten our way through countless restaurants for more than 50 years on our quest to discover the best of the city.

"Time Out’s recommendations are made by expert, independent local writers and our reviewers visit anonymously and pay their way.