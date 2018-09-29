Leeds creative agency Tall sets a shining example

Bright sparks from Leeds-based creative agency Tall have built and designed a website for the NeonPlus light product range.

Conversion rates have doubled and enquiries have risen by 30 per cent since the launch of the site, which uses 3D video animation to showcase the product range.

Graeme Hoole, managing director at The Sign Group, the Morley-based manufacturer that owns the NeonPlus business, hailed the success of the website as “phenomenal”.

He said: “The main objective for the site was to make it easier for customers to understand what the product was, and the options available to them.

“We can now use it as a direct selling tool, navigating customers directly to the site and talking with them whilst they browse. The customers seem more educated about the product because they’ve checked the site out first.” Guy Utley, creative director at Tall, said: “We’re delighted at the success of the NeonPlus project and to have created a platform for the products to truly shine.

“We loved designing it from initial concepts through to 3D modelling and animation.”

Established in 2011, Tall’s other clients include England Rugby and Yorkshire Building Society.