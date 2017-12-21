Leeds crash: Woman and child hit by car in Horsforth

A woman and young child have been injured after a serious crash in Leeds.

Air and road ambulances were also sent to the scene, close to the Brownlee Arms pub.

The air ambulance was said to have landed in the grounds of Horsforth school.

Police put road closures in place on Long Row, which caused disruption for commuters ahead of rush hour as buses and traffic were diverted.

A witness said they had seen a significant number of emergency services vehicles near the pub.

He said a child at the scene appeared to be aged between 18 months and two years old.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the woman had been “seriously injured”, but the young child who was with her had suffered only minor injuries.

No information on the ages of those involved has been made available yet.

The road closure resulted in a number of bus services being diverted and severely delayed, including First’s 33, 33A, 50a and 97 services.

The bus operator said on Twitter that delays were still continuing at 6.30pm due to “heavy traffic congestion”.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: “Service severely disrupted due to heavy traffic congestion en-route and tailbacks in Horsforth caused by RTC on Long Row earlier.”