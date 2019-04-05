Leeds Corn Exchange to host first ever gin fair - here's how to get tickets

Leeds Corn Exchange is gearing up for its first ever gin fair.

The Leeds Gin Fair will bring more than 40 gin brands to the city serving over 100 gins, gin-related stalls, masterclasses from the experts, gin cocktails, music, food and even a non-alcoholic spirit to create a celebratory evening in one of Leeds’ most beautiful buildings.

It is being held on Saturday, April 13, from 7pm to midnight.

The event is coordinated by Samantha Fish and Bruce Lerman - the duo behind the Leeds Rum Festival.

Sam said: “Leeds Gin Fair is no ordinary Gin event. “We are bringing together some of Leeds’ most respected bartenders and teaming them up with brands large and small to create signature cocktail serves – all of which is part of the ticket price. No other spirit festivals are doing this and we’re sure that it will appeal to gin and cocktail-lovers alike.”

There will be around 100 free samples of gin and gin cocktails bringing new versions of the tipple to the forefront whilst celebrating the popular. A masterclass from Foxhole Gin, who focus on using otherwise unused resources and promote sustainability and creativity within the drinks industry is a highlight of the event.

The Gin is made using a spirit distilled from English grape skins that are a leftover of the wine making process then infused with a host of natural fruits and herbs.

Foxhole will also bring their new product Hyke Gin which is made from waste grapes supplied by Tesco Supermarket - grapes that would otherwise go into landfill.

Continuing with the sustainability theme is a masterclass from Yorkshire’s Bax Botanics who use only wild or fair traded, organic herbs to create a unique alcohol-free spirit.

Rose Bax of Bax Botanics will explore how botanical flavours work in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and James Kuhnel of Sir Robin of Loxley Gins gives a talk on how to distil your own Gin using everyday items and how to get the best flavour from your serve.

Sam added: “I’m really excited by our different approach to Gin and I love that we’re able to look at sustainability in the hospitality industry – we even have a stall selling upcycled Gin bottles.

“Gin is a highly fashionable spirit right now, but it’s so much more than that and that’s what we want to highlight.”

The event is sponsored by industry greats Schweppes 1783, LAB Distillery Gins, That Boutique-y Gin Company and Bombay Sapphire.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £22 which includes all samples, classes and talks.

Book online at: https://leedsginfair.eventgenius.co.uk/

