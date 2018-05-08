Leeds consultancy’s accelerator programme is launch pad for great ideas

Leeds brand design consultancy Elmwood is now accepting applications from STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) entrepreneurs who want to sign up to its new Elmwood LaunchPod business accelerator programme.

The 12-week programme gets under way in June at the firm’s headquarters on Water Lane and will offer mentoring, management support and expert advice to start-ups looking to make an impact in the field of consumer health.

Elmwood chairman Steve Gatfield said: “This accelerator programme arrives at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the digital economy, one where the potential of health data is self-evident and one where consumer trust is under considerable threat.

“In this next phase of the digital economy, how trust is designed in as an integral component of a product or service will be of utmost importance.

“Applying design and systems thinking, as well as designing trust into the essentials of the innovations we sponsor and support, will be at the very heart of the Elmwood LaunchPod.”

For information on how to apply for the accelerator programme, visit the launchpod.elmwood.com website.

The deadline for applications is this Friday, May 11.

Sarah Dear, managing director of Elmwood LaunchPod, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to shape the future of consumer health experiences, improving people’s lives propelled by the power of design.

“We’re looking forward to helping start-ups in a creative and innovative environment to realise their aspirations.”