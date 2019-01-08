Leeds College of Building open as usual following nearby stabbing of 16-year-old boy

Leeds College of Building will open as usual on Tuesday following an incident which saw a 16-year-old boy stabbed nearby.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that enquires are continuing today as they hunt another male who they believe was involved in an affray at 4pm on Monday, January 7 in the Regent Street area of Leeds, in which a 16-year-old boy was arrested and then taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab wound.

Pictures captured on Monday showed a police officer and a cordon in place at one of the entrances to Leeds College of Building, however the centre have confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Tuesday morning that they will be open as usual.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating an affray involving two males which is reported to have occurred in the Regent Street area of Leeds at around 4pm this afternoon (Monday, 7 January).

"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently at hospital receiving treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace another male who is believed to have been involved."