Leeds Civic Trust objects to temporary car park extension in city centre

Leeds Civic Trust has objected to a planning application to grant a further three year extension to a current temporary car park in the city centre.

The car park is located on Aire Street - the triangle of land bounded by Aire Street and Wellington Street across the road from the former Majestic nightclub.

Developers McAleer and Rushe obtained planning permission to build a 14 storey office accommodation on the site more than a decade ago, but have not implemented their permission.

READ MORE: The 10 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

Civic Trust director, Martin Hamilton, said: “This parcel of land is a litter strewn and badly maintained car park. It creates a terrible impression of the city for the many visitors who exit the railway station at this location. We should not allow this situation to continue”

READ MORE: Leeds's 10-year challenge - how your city has changed in a decade



He added: “This prominent site is surely one of the most desirable in the city centre, and sits in contrast with the Majestic across the road where reconstruction is moving ahead. If the developers do not wish to build on the site, they should sell the land on to someone who will.”