Leeds City Council responds to Stourton park and ride concerns

Leeds City Council has responded to an action group which is against plans for a Park and Ride facility in Stourton.

Residents of Belle Isle, Middleton and Hunslet under the banner of Stop the Park and Ride in Stourton (SPARS) recently delivered a deputation to the council.

The City Plans Panel backed the Park and Ride, which would create 1,200 parking spaces on land between Hunslet Cemetery and junction seven of the M621, in principle last month.

SPARS said its placement next to the cemetery has “no regard to the families and friends of those buried there,” argued that it will increase traffic, claimed no alternative sites were investigated and would “create mayhem on our bus routes” during building work.

In a response signed off by director of city development Martin Farrington, the council has said it does “recognise and empathise with the concerns raised” and wants to “work collaboratively”.