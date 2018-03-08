Leeds City Council hit back at gritting claims

Leeds City Council have taken to replying to users on social media over claims roads weren't gritted ahead of heavy flurries of snow on Thursday morning.

Some users had tweeted the Council questioning whether they had sent gritters out on the city's roads ahead of the Pest from the West hitting, with motorists and public transport users feeling the hit.

But the Council have assured several people on social media account Twitter that the roads were gritted on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, but that heavy snow meant that the grit salt hadn't had time to make an impact.

