Leeds city centre stabbing victim in a 'stable' condition as police investigation continues

A male stabbed in Leeds city centre in an early hours attack is in a "stable" condition in hospital this morning, police said.

According to an update from West Yorkshire Police, the victim, believed to be a 21-year-old man, has been transferred to a ward and his injuries are not life-threatening.

A police cordon was erected in Leeds city centre while police forensic officers scoured the scene of the attack. Photos by Dannii Seaton.

Police were called at 4.45am on Saturday morning to reports of a male being stabbed close to the Stone Roses bar on Lower Briggate.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Recap: Police cordon road near Stone Roses bar after man stabbed in Leeds city centre

A police cordon was put in place across a large area encompassing Bridge End, down the road from the Stone Roses bar.

Forensic police officers spent Saturday morning examining the scene.

Photo by Dannii Seaton.

Two 19-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody while police enquiries continue.

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or has any information to contact Leeds CID via 101 quoting log number *413 of 18 August. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more: Man stabbed 'multiple times' in neck and back in Leeds says bouncer who helped treat victim

Read more: City centre safety concerns over second Leeds stabbing in a week