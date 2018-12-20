Leeds church is awarded £8,000 grant – and here’s why Huw Edwards is delighted by the news

His job presenting the BBC’s News at Ten bulletins means he regularly has to deliver stories of doom and gloom into the nation’s living rooms.

But now journalist and broadcaster Huw Edwards is spreading some festive cheer in Leeds in his capacity as vice president of the National Churches Trust.

St Luke's Church in Holbeck.

The Trust today announced that it has awarded an £8,000 grant to St Luke’s Church, in the Holbeck area of the city.

The money will help pay for the refurbishment of the kitchen at the much-loved church, which dates back to the 19th century and is a Grade II listed building.

Huw said: “The UK’s historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage.

“But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities.

“The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

“So I’m delighted that St Luke’s is being helped with an £8,000 National Churches Trust grant.

“The new facilities will ensure the church remains a lifeline for its inner-city community.”

Built in 1872, St Luke’s runs an extensive programme of social projects, including English language teaching for Syrian refugees and organising work experience for young people.

Welcoming news of the grant, the Rev Canon Alistair Kaye, vicar at the church, said: “We are thrilled at the generosity of the National Churches Trust.

“The funding will help provide a facility which can be enjoyed by local people for many years to come.

“This is a much-needed boost for our inner-city community and we are very grateful.”

The National Churches Trust has awarded a total of £1.2m worth of grants to more than 200 projects at churches and chapels nationwide during the course of 2018.

St Luke’s is one of 77 beneficiaries sharing nearly £430,000 in its latest funding round.