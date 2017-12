Leeds Christmas bin collections: The full list

Leeds City Council will be collecting both black and green bins up until the Christmas Eve.

If your usual collection day would fall on Christmas Day, your bin will be emptied on Christmas Eve.

Brown bin garden waste and food waste will not be collected until the new year. However, residents can still recycle their glass bottles and jars to any of the eight recycling centres across the city.

These are open until 8am to 4pm, Monday to Sunday and will close only for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. All glass bottle centres can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/glass.

If you have a real Christmas tree this year, you can be take it to all recycling centres. Homes with postcodes beginning with LS6, LS7, LS8, LS9, LS13, LS14, LS15, LS16, LS17, LS18, LS19, LS28 can register their tree to help raise money for St. Gemma’s Hospice. Visit www.st-gemma.co.uk for more details on how to register your tree.

If you want to know when your last bin collection is, you can look for for your area below. Please note that bin collections may be subject to change, so visit www.leeds.gov.uk for live times.



North

Aberford

Last black bin collection: Friday 15 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 22 December

Adel

Last black bin collection: Monday 11 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December

Bardsey

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Barwick-in-Elmet

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Beckhill

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Bramhope

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Carlton

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Chapel Allerton

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Chapeltown

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Churwell

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection:Thursday 21 December

Cookridge

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Cranmer Bank

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December

East Keswick

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December



Gledhow

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Guiseley

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Harewood

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December



Headingley

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 19 December



Horsforth

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December



Ireland Wood

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 28 December



Lawnswood

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Meanwood

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Miles Hill

Last black bin collection:Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 14 December



Moor Allerton

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 14 December



Moortown

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Oakwood

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December



Otley

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December



Potternewton

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Potterton

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Rawdon

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December



Roundhay

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December



Scarcroft

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December



Scholes

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Scott Hall

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December



Shadwell

Last black bin collection:Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Sheepscar

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Thorner

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December



Tinshill

Last black bin collection:Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Weardley

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Weetwood

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 11 December



West Park

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 12 December

Wike

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Yeadon

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December

West

Armley

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 Dec

Bramley

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 12 December



Bramstan

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December





Burley

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Farnley

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection:Thursday 21 December

Hawksworth

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Kirkstall

Last black bin collection: Friday 15 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 22 December

Moor Grange

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December



Moorside

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Pudsey

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Rodley

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Swinnow

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Wortley

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December

South

Gildersome

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Holbeck

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Morley

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Oulton

Last black bin collection:Tuesday 19 December



Rothwell

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection:Wednesday 13 December



Woodlesford

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December



East

Colton

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Cross Gates

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Garforth

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Gipton

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December



Great Preston

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December



Halton

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December



Halton Moor

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December



Harehills

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December

Killingbeck

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Kippax

Last black bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Last green bin collection: Monday 18 December

Ledsham

Last black bin collection:Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 27 December

Manston

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Methley

Last black bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 14 December



Micklefield

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Mickletown

Last black bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Richmond Hill

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Seacroft

Last black bin collection: Friday 15 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 22 December

Sturton Grange

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December

Swarcliffe

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Swillington

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 15 December

Whinmoor

Last black bin collection: Monday 18 December

Last green bin collection: Sunday 24 December



Whitkirk

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 Dec



Wykebeck

Last black bin collection: Friday 15 December

Last green bin collection: Friday 22 December

Central

Beeston

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December



Beeston Hill

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December



Belle Isle

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December

Burmantofts

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 12 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Cottingley

Last black bin collection: Monday 11 December



Cross Green

Last black bin collection: Friday 22 December



Hunslet

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Hyde Park

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Saturday 23 December



Lincoln Green

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Little London

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection:Tuesday 19 December

Lovell Park

Last black bin collection:Tuesday 19 December

Last green bin collection:Tuesday 19 December

Middleton

Last black bin collection: Thursday 14 December

Last green bin collection: Thursday 21 December

Osmondthorpe

Last black bin collection: Wednesday 13 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December

Quarry Hill

Last black bin collection: Tuesday 19 December

Woodhouse

Last black bin collection: Saturday 16 December

Last green bin collection: Wednesday 20 December