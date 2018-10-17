Leeds choir formed in First World War to play at Remembrance event

Leeds Male Voice Choir will be performing at the Festival of Remembrance at St George’s Church in Leeds on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The choir, which was formed as Broom Excelsior Male Voice Choir, held its first performance in September 1916 raising funds for soldiers injured in the First World War before a Leeds AFC match. Now, more than 100 years later, they will perform a range of poignant music including popular music, hymns and songs from the war to raise funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Festival of Remembrance - from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 10 - will also include performances from the City of Leeds Pipe Band and international touring choir Masterworks Chorale.

Tickets are available from www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk or 0113 243 1605.