Leeds children celebrate talent competition success

Children at a performing academy in Yeadon are celebrating after making it through three rounds of a national competition, despite missing out on a place in the final

The youngsters, aged between eight and 12, from Centre Stage Academy, have been taking part in the TeenStar competition, a nationwide search for teenage and pre-teen singing and dance acts.

Children at Centre Stage Academy.

Carol Bicker, who founded the academy, said it was the first time she had entered her students to take part in a competition.

The group missed out on being selected by judges for next month’s final in London. But they could still secure a place on a wildcard public vote, which ends at midnight on June 6.

Mrs Bicker said: "The friendship and camaraderie has been amazing. Our competing children all knew each other but performing as a group, they have really come together. They have been amazing.

"Most have never performed on a massive stage and some have never been to the capital so it would be a wonderful and exciting experience for them to get to London.

Votes for them can be made by texting WILDCARD314 to 84222 and cost £1 plus the normal network charge.