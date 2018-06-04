Leeds children celebrate talent competition success

Children at a performing academy in Yeadon are celebrating after making it through three rounds of a national competition, despite missing out on a place in the final
The youngsters, aged between eight and 12, from Centre Stage Academy, have been taking part in the TeenStar competition, a nationwide search for teenage and pre-teen singing and dance acts.
Carol Bicker, who founded the academy, said it was the first time she had entered her students to take part in a competition.
The group missed out on being selected by judges for next month’s final in London. But they could still secure a place on a wildcard public vote, which ends at midnight on June 6.
Mrs Bicker said: "The friendship and camaraderie has been amazing. Our competing children all knew each other but performing as a group, they have really come together. They have been amazing.
"Most have never performed on a massive stage and some have never been to the capital so it would be a wonderful and exciting experience for them to get to London.
Votes for them can be made by texting WILDCARD314 to 84222 and cost £1 plus the normal network charge.