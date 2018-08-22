Leeds charity’s big night nets champion support from England manager Gareth Southgate

He was the toast of football fans across the country during England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals earlier this summer.

And now Gareth Southgate has shown he is a winner off the pitch as well as on it by lending his support to one of Leeds’s best-loved charities.

Gareth has donated a signed football to be auctioned at The Sporting Social, which is taking place at the Royal Armouries on Friday, September 28, to raise money for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Guests will also be able to bid for the chance to get Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock along to a school or business of their choice to give a motivational talk.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Armouries evening will see top stars from the world of sport talking about their careers.

Famous names appearing include Sir Chris Hoy, Brian Deane, Dominic Matteo, Danny Mills, Kevin Sinfield and Hannah Cockroft, with Clare Balding handling presentation duties.

Jane Tomlinson Appeal fundraising manager Katie Bell said: “This is set to be one of the most popular sporting events of the year.”

For more details, visit leeds.eventdesq.com or e-mail katie@janetomlinsonappeal.com.