Leeds cat charity desperately appeal for return of stolen van

A charity which helps stray cats in Leeds has been left reeling after a van full of vital equipment was stolen.

Cat Action Trust's van was taken while it was parked on Carlton Croft in Little London in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cat Action Trust's stolen van

The van is used by the national charity's local volunteers, who work to neuter feral cats and re-home kittens and tame strays.

The vehicle contained cat traps, crates used for hospital transport, baskets, a microchip scanner, cat food and litter, and a sat nav.

If you have seen the van or have information regarding its whereabouts, contact West Yorkshire Police quoting crime number 13190005777.

Volunteers said on an emotional Facebook post that they feared the specialist equipment falling into irresponsible hands. They are unable to catch and treat feral cats without the van.