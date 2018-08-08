Leeds cat cafe to host board games event - with cats!

Have your say

Ever fancied playing board games with cats?

Kitty Cafe Leeds is hosting a pop-up board game morning at their Kirkgate feline emporium next month.

Hosted by Cards or Die Board Gaming on September 28, the morning event must be booked in advance.

It costs £12 for adults and £8 for children - the cafe's normal entry prices.

There will be some special games for cats, including Cobra Paw and Exploding Kittens, as well as retro classics such as Guess Who, Battleships and Connect 4.

Kitty Cafe is home to around 30 rescue cats, who live in the building full-time and have their own sleeping area away from the main cafe and kitchen. They are all available for adoption.

Customers must book a visiting slot in advance.